FILE PHOTO: Head of Mexico's Tax Administration Service (SAT) Raquel Buenrostro speaks during an interview with Reuters, in Mexico City, Mexico June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Alberto Fajardo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The head of Mexico’s tax authority, Raquel Buenrostro, has tested positive for COVID-19, her media office said on Tuesday.

Several other top Mexican officials and cabinet members have also contracted the coronavirus over recent months, including the finance and energy ministers, and the head of the Social Security Institute.