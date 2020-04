FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador holds a news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday the oil price collapse on international markets will worsen the global economic crisis and will also impact his country.

Lopez Obrador said Mexico would take more austerity measures to save resources to help the Mexican people. He also vowed there would be no layoffs of government employees.