FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador holds a news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that he will present plans on Wednesday to reopen the country and the economy after several weeks of quarantine measures to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

“Tomorrow we will lay out the plan to return to the new normal,” Lopez Obrador said at a regular news conference.