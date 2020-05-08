World News
May 8, 2020 / 1:32 PM / Updated 39 minutes ago

Mexico to present proposal for reopening economy after coronavirus next week

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador holds a news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday that he will receive a proposal on Monday from the cabinet for how to reopen the economy and society after more than a month of quarantine measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

“They’re going to present me with an initial proposal on Monday,” Lopez Obrador told reporters during a regular morning news conference. “And we want to announce it to you and to the Mexican public on Wednesday or Thursday.”

Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom; Editing by Dave Graham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below