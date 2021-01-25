Mexican president Lopez Obrador tests postive for COVID-19

FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador listens to the national anthem as he arrives to address the nation on his second anniversary as president of Mexico, at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Romero/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has tested positive for COVID-19, he said on Sunday, adding that his symptoms were light and that he was receiving medical treatment.

Mexico is in the grip of a second wave of the pandemic, with the country’s official death toll from COVID-19 set to pass a grim milestone of 150,000 in coming days.

“As always, I am optimistic,” Lopez Obrador, 67, said in a tweet.