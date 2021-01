FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador attends a news conference where he announced that he sent his well wishes to President-elect Joe Biden ahead of Biden's inauguration later in the day, at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico January 20, 2021. Mexico's Presidency/Handout via REUTERS

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell says Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador was still experiencing minor symptoms of COVID-19.

Lopez Obrador had a headache and fever when he tested positive for the virus on Sunday, Lopez-Gatell said, has had no other symptoms and was “doing well.”