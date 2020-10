FILE PHOTO: Ricardo B. Salinas, Founder and Chairman, Grupo Salinas, attends a session titled "The Pulse of Today's Global Economy" at the 2013 Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) in New York on September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

MONTERREY, Mexico (Reuters) - Mexican business tycoon and billionaire Ricardo Salinas has COVID-19, he said on Twitter on Wednesday.

Salinas controls Grupo Salinas, a group of Mexican companies including broadcaster TV Azteca and retailer Grupo Elektra. He is the third richest man in Mexico with a net worth of $11.2 billion, according to Forbes.