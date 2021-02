FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker prepares a dose of Sinovac's vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during a mass vaccination for medical workers at the Istora Senayan stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico has authorized an emergency use approval for China’s Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on Wednesday.