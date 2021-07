FILE PHOTO: A box with Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen at a vaccination centre in Depo food mall in Moscow, Russia June 17, 2021. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Mexico has produced a first test batch of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine at a local plant, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which markets the shot abroad and signs manufacturing deals, said on Monday.