Confirmed coronavirus cases in Mexico rise to more than 200
People cross an almost empty Reforma avenue after the local government asked residents to stay at home as part of the measures against the spreading of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Mexico City, Mexico March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Luis Cortes
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s health ministry said on Friday that confirmed coronavirus cases in the country now total 203, up by nearly a quarter from the previous day’s tally of 164.