FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective mask is pictured on the Paso del Norte international border bridge, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s deputy health minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell called on Saturday on all residents in Mexico to stay at home for a month, saying it was the only way to reduce the transmission rate of the coronavirus.

Mexican health authorities said there was a total of 848 confirmed cases in Mexico as of Saturday, 131 more than the previous day, and 16 deaths.