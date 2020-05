FILE PHOTO: Doctors and nurses stand outside intensive care unit where COVID-19 patients are being treated, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Mexico City, Mexico April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s health ministry reported 1,349 new known coronavirus cases and 89 more deaths on Saturday, bringing the country’s total to 22,088 cases and 2,061 deaths.

The head of Mexico’s consumer protection agency, Ricardo Sheffield, said on Twitter on Saturday he had tested positive, becoming at least the second high-ranking federal government official with the virus.