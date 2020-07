FILE PHOTO: Mexican paramedic checks the temperature of a traveler as he enters to Ciudad Jurez, Mexico from the United States through the Stanton-Lerdo international bridge to prevent contagion due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ciudad Juarez , Mexico July 4, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s health ministry on Tuesday reported 6,258 new confirmed coronavirus infections and 895 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 268,008 cases and 32,014 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.