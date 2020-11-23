Mexico posts rare jump above 9,000 for new COVID-19 cases

FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) takes a swab sample from a child to be tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mexico City, Mexico November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s health ministry reported 9,187 additional cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, only the third time it has recorded more than 9,000 new infections in a single day.

The total number of cases rose to 1,041,875, while 303 more deaths brought the toll to 101,676.

Mexico broke records in October with a daily jump of 28,115 cases, a figure officials said incorporated cases dating back months due to a new methodology.

Its prior record, last August, reached 9,556 new infections.

Health officials have said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.