FILE PHOTO: An employee of the municipality of Iztapalapa gives sanitizing gel to a woman arriving to the San Nicolas Tolentino cemetery, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Mexico City, Mexico May 9, 2020. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican health authorities on Thursday reported 2,973 more coronavirus cases, a daily record for new infections, bringing the country’s total tally to 59,567 cases.

Mexico also registered another 420 deaths, just slightly lower than its record one-day death toll the prior day. A total of 6,510 coronavirus deaths have been reported in Mexico since the start of the pandemic.