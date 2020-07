FILE PHOTO: The tents of the El Salado market in Iztapalapa are seen during the reopening of business across the city after confinement measures were eased this week, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, in Mexico City, Mexico July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico on Thursday posted a record for new coronavirus cases reported on a single day, with 6,741 more cases, bringing its overall tally of infections to 238,511, according to health ministry data.

The country also recorded 679 additional fatalities, bringing its overall death toll to 29,189.