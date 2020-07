FILE PHOTO: People wait in line along the street before entering the area where stores are open, during the gradual reopening of commercial activities in the city, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, in Mexico City, Mexico July 6, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico on Wednesday posted a record for new coronavirus cases reported on a single day, with 6,995 cases, bringing its overall tally of infections to 275,003, health ministry data showed.

The country also recorded 782 additional fatalities, bringing its overall death toll to 32,796.

Mexico’s previous one-day record was last week on Thursday when 6,741 new cases were registered.