FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) instructs a woman before taking a sample for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test at the Lazaro Cardenas Park in Mexico City, Mexico September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Romero/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s health ministry on Thursday reported 5,937 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections and 513 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 616,894 cases and 66,329 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.