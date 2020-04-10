Mexico registers 3,441 cases of coronavirus and 194 deaths

FILE PHOTO: A city employee, wearing protective gear, disinfects near to the Angel de la Independencia monument as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Mexico City, Mexico April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico has registered 260 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the country’s total to 3,441 cases and 194 deaths, the health ministry said on Thursday.