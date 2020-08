FILE PHOTO: Young people wearing protective face masks maintain social distancing as a measure to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before taking the entrance exam for Mexico's National Autonomous University in the stands of University Olympic Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico, August 19, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s health ministry on Wednesday reported 5,267 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 626 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 573,888 cases and 62,076 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.