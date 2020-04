FILE PHOTO: A passenger wears a protective mask, which was declared mandatory inside trains and subway stations, as a measure to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Mexico City, Mexico April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on Sunday that Mexico has registered a total of 8,261 confirmed coronavirus cases and 686 deaths.

That is up from 7,497 cases and 650 deaths as of Saturday.