Mexico reports 11,251 new coronavirus cases, 800 more deaths

FILE PHOTO: People wait in line to undergo coronavirus disease (COVID-19) rapid antigen testing outside the Azteca stadium as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, in Mexico City, Mexico, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s health ministry on Wednesday reported 11,251 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 800 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 1,133,613 cases and 107,565 deaths.

The 11,251 new cases announced on Wednesday represent one of the biggest one-day totals recorded by Mexico since the pandemic began.

The government said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.