Mexico reports 12,420 new cases of COVID-19, 275 more deaths

A healthcare worker takes a rapid test from a child at a temporary testing site for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mexico City, Mexico July 16, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s health ministry on Friday reported 12,420 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 275 more fatalities, bringing its total to 2,642,068 infections and 236,015 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently suggested the actual death toll could be 60% higher than the official count.