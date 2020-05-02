Mexico reports 1,515 new coronavirus cases, 113 deaths
Workers of a funeral parlor carry a coffin containing the body of a person who died of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outside a funeral parlor amid the COVID-19 outbreak, at the Iztapalapa neighbourhood in Mexico City, Mexico April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s health ministry reported on Friday 1,515 new known coronavirus cases and 113 deaths, bringing the country’s total to 20,739 cases and 1,972 deaths.
