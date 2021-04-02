Mexico reports 3,089 new coronavirus cases, 190 more deaths

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico on Friday reported 3,089 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 190 more fatalities, bringing the country’s total to 2,247,357 infections and 203,854 deaths, according to data from the health ministry.

The government says the real case numbers are likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently by the health ministry suggested the actual death toll from coronavirus may be at least 60% above the confirmed figure.