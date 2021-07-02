Mexico reports 5,879 new cases of COVID-19, 177 more deaths

FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks cross a street as Mexico City's authorities announce a full reopening of the city come Monday, the first time since the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Mexico June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s health ministry on Friday reported 5,879 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 177 more fatalities, bringing its total to 2,531,229 infections and 233,425 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently suggested the actual death toll could be 60% higher than the official count.