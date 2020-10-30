Mexico reports 5,948 new coronavirus cases, 464 more deaths

SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB Medical workers in protective suits treat a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in an intensive care unit at Hospital Juarez de Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico October 29, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s health ministry reported on Thursday 5,948 additional cases of the novel coronavirus and 464 more deaths in the country, bringing the official number of cases to 912,811 and the death toll to 90,773.

Health officials have said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases. On Sunday, the ministry said the true death toll from Covid-19 may be around 50,000 higher.