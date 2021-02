Freshly dug graves are pictured at the El Centinela cemetery, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Mexicali, Baja California state, Mexico January 30, 2021. REUTERS/Victor Medina

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s health ministry on Sunday reported 7,030 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 462 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 1,864,260 cases and 158,536 deaths.

The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.