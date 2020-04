A healthcare worker cleans a door at Hospital General de Mexico, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread continues, in Mexico City, Mexico April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s health ministry reported on Monday 852 new known coronavirus cases and 83 new deaths, bringing the total to 15,529 known cases and 1,434 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is significantly higher than the confirmed cases.