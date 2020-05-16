Mexico reports fresh one-day coronavirus record of 2,437 new cases: health ministry

Relatives of Sergio Bretado, 51, a stretcher-bearer of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) who died of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), react during his funeral, at a cemetery in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico May 15, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

(This May 15 story corrects headline to clarify that Mexico reported 2,437 new cases on Friday, not 2,409)

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s health ministry on Friday confirmed 290 additional coronavirus deaths and 2,437 new infections in a fresh one-day record rise in cases since the start of the pandemic.

The new infections brought confirmed coronavirus cases to 45,032 and 4,767 deaths in total, according to the official tally.

Mexico’s previous highest daily confirmed cases total was a day earlier on Thursday, when authorities reported 2,409 new infections. Mexico’s highest daily death toll was on Tuesday, when health authorities reported 353 fatalities.