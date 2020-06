FILE PHOTO: A migrant is helped by medical workers before to being transferred to hospital, outside the migrant shelter "Casa INDI", where some migrants have been infected by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Monterrey, Mexico June 12, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s health ministry reported 4,147 new confirmed coronavirus infections along with 269 additional fatalities on Sunday, bringing the total in the country to 146,837 cases and 17,141 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the official count.