A healthcare worker takes a buccal swab sample checking for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Narcizo, 64, inside his house, which is over a Chinampa, or floating garden, in Xochimilco, one of the highly contagious zones, on the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, August 13, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s health ministry reported on Tuesday 5,506 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections and 751 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 531,239 cases and 57,774 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.