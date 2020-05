A health worker carries an oxygen tank at Belisario Dominguez hospital, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Mexico City, Mexico May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s health ministry on Thursday confirmed 257 additional coronavirus deaths and 2,409 new infections, the biggest one-day rise in cases since the pandemic began.

The new infections brought confirmed coronavirus cases to 42,595 and 4,477 deaths in total, according to the official tally.