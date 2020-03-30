Mexico's confirms 145 new coronavirus cases, four new deaths
FILE PHOTO: A police officer gives a leaflet with information about coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to a person entering to Mexico from the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s health ministry on Sunday confirmed 145 new coronavirus cases and four new deaths in the last 24 hours, for a total of 993 cases and 20 deaths.
Reporting by Anthony Esposito; editing by Diane Craft