Mexico's coronavirus death toll becomes third highest worldwide

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing protective face mask prays during a mass on the first day of the reopening of the temple of the cult figure La Santa Muerte (The Saint of Death) after government restrictions were eased, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tultitlan, on the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico July 26, 2020. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s confirmed coronavirus deaths rose to 46,688 on Friday, health ministry data showed, placing the country’s death toll from the pandemic at third highest in the world, overtaking Britain, according to a Reuters tally.

The health ministry registered 8,458 new cases, a record for a single day, as well as 688 additional deaths, bringing the total to 424,637 cases and 46,688 fatalities.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.