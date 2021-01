FILE PHOTO: A paramedic sanitizes an ambulance after transporting a patient to the emergency area of the General Hospital, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico reported 15,873 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,235 more fatalities on Wednesday, according to the health ministry, bringing its total to 1,571,901 infections and 136,917 deaths.

The real number of infected people and deaths is likely significantly higher than the official count, the ministry has said, due to little testing.