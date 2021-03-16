Mexico's coronavirus death toll rises to 195,119

FILE PHOTO: People wait to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine during a mass vaccination in Mexico City, Mexico March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico has registered 1,278 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 175 additional fatalities, bringing the totals in the country to 2,169,007 cases and 195,119 deaths, health ministry data showed on Tuesday.

The government says the actual number of infected people and deaths is likely significantly higher than official figures reflect due to a lack of widespread testing.