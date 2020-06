People wearing protective masks walk inside a subway station after the city government lifted restrictions on car traffic and public transport along with factory works, to resume under strict sanitary protections, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues in Mexico City, Mexico June 15, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico passed the grim milestone of 150,000 total confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday, as the health ministry reported 3,427 new infections along with 439 additional fatalities.

There are now a total 150,264 confirmed coronavirus cases and 17,580 deaths, though the government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the official count.