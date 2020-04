Workers spray disinfectant in front of the National Palace in Zocalo Square after Mexico entered what the government calls "Phase 3" of the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Mexico City, Mexico April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico registered a jump of more than 700 confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, to reach a total of 9,501 cases, health ministry officials told reporters at a regular briefing.

Reported deaths from the highly contagious respiratory disease caused by the virus stand at 857, or 145 more than the previous day.