Mexico's official coronavirus death toll hits 46,000

A medical staff scans the temperature of a man lining up for free food at a public park, as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Mexico City, Mexico, July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s health ministry posted 639 new deaths from coronavirus on Thursday bring the country’s toll to 46,000, almost the same as the United Kingdom which has the third-highest death toll worldwide from the pandemic.

Total confirmed infections in Mexico stand at 416,179 cases, up 7,730, according to the ministry’s official count.

The Mexican government has said the real number of infected people is likely to be significantly higher than the confirmed cases.