U.N. must do more to ensure equal vaccine access, Mexico says

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador attends a news conference at the National Palace, in Mexico City, Mexico February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday urged the United Nations to do more to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines, particularly among poorer countries.

Speaking at a news conference in Mexico City alongside Argentine President Alberto Fernandez, Lopez Obrador said that so far vaccine distribution, which has been far more widespread among wealthier nations, is “totally unfair.”