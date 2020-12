FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador holds a news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico December 10, 2020. Mexico's Presidency/Handout via REUTERS

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - COVID-19 vaccinations will begin in Mexico on Thursday, starting with healthcare workers, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told a regular news conference on Wednesday.

The first batch of vaccines, produced by Pfizer Inc, are expected to arrive in Mexico on Wednesday.