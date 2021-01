FILE PHOTO: Vials labelled "COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" are placed on dry ice in this illustration taken, December 5, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Friday that CureVac and Novavax have begun their phase III clinical trials in Mexico for a COVID-19 vaccine.

China’s CanSino Biologics Inc is due to present the results of its phase III trial, Ebrard also said.