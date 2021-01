FILE PHOTO: Professor Gottfried Kremsner injects a vaccination against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from German biotechnology company CureVac to a volunteer at the start of a clinical test series at his tropical institute of the university clinic in Tuebingen, Germany, June 22, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican health regulator Cofepris has approved Curevac, a vaccine against COVID-19 made in Germany, for stage 3 clinical trials, the country’s foreign minister, Marcelo Ebrard, said on Friday on Twitter.

“Very good news,” Ebrard added.