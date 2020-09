FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador delivers his second state of the union address at National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday the country has “other options” for a potential COVID-19 vaccine after drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc suspended a late-stage trial due to an illness in a participant.

The governments of Argentina and Mexico have agreed to produce the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for most of Latin America. Mexico is in talks with several companies about vaccine trials.