Mexico says 10 billion pesos put aside for Covid-19 vaccine advances

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday his country should in coming days have 10 billion pesos ($456.00 million) in funds available to pay for advances on Covid-19 vaccines.

“Today they’re going to present us the proposals but we have the resources, and there are already offers from companies, Lopez Obrador said in his morning briefing. “We’re just checking that there is seriousness in the agreements.”

“We have resources available, we don’t want to be left out,” he added.

($1 = 21.9300 Mexican pesos)