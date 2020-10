FILE PHOTO: A sign is pictured outside Pfizer Headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., July 22, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday that Mexico has an agreement with pharmaceutical company Pfizer for up to 34.4 million vaccines against COVID-19.

Ebrard also said that vaccines from different pharmaceutical companies would eventually cover more than 100 million Mexicans.