Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Race for a cure

Mexico's first locally produced AstraZeneca vaccines to be ready in May

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Mexico's Finance Minister Arturo Herrera gestures as he speaks during an interview with Reuters, at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf Maldonado/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s Finance Minister Arturo Herrera said on Thursday that the first batch of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines bottled in Mexico would be ready later this month, after delays in starting operations at a local factory.

“It’s now producing... the first batch will be received on May 24,” Herrera said in a virtual event with the Americas Society and Council of the Americas.

Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; editing by Drazen Jorgic

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up