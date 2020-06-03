Mexican glass maker Vitro to shut two U.S. plants due to coronavirus

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican glass producer Vitro said on Wednesday that it will shut two plants in the United States before the end of the year after the effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic hit demand from the automotive sector.

The two plants are in Evansville, Indiana, and Evart, Michigan, Vitro said in a statement to the Mexican stock exchange. Clients would not be affected, the firm added.

“The decision to permanently close all operations in these plants came because of the need to deal with the excess capacity caused by the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the automotive industry,” Vitro said.

Even though Mexico has started to gradually reopen its auto sector, Salvador Minarro, president of Vitro Automotive, said that the closures were necessary to remain competitive.