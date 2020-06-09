WHO officials: Coronavirus nears peak in Mexico, but risks remain

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The coronavirus pandemic in Mexico is advancing toward its peak level of infections but social distancing should continue until a vaccine is made available, World Health Organization officials said on Tuesday.

The officials, from both the World Health Organization (WHO) and its Americas’ arm, PAHO, stressed during a webcast conference that more testing is needed in Mexico before further economic re-opening, and that street protests could cause a spike of new cases.

Mexico, where total confirmed cases exceed 120,000 and the death toll stands at about 14,000, began a gradual re-opening of the economy at the start of June.